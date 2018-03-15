× City of Virginia Beach to hold public workshop on Entertainment District

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – As the City of Virginia Beach works to create a new entertainment district, they want your input.

Thursday night they are holding a workshop to find out what you want to see at the Oceanfront.

Locals are invited to share their concerns and recommendations on the three entertainment district projects.

This includes the pier project, plans to revamp the old dome site, and a proposed sports center.

The goal of the entertainment district is to create a variety of family-friendly activities year-round for tourist as well as locals.

The pier project will include a huge ferris wheel, new restaurant, and a surfing hall of fame.

As for the old dome site, it would feature a surf pool, shopping, dining, and living space.

The city also wants to develop an indoor sports center that would help grow sports tourism.

They are also looking at how to deal with parking.

The entertainment district is located between 14th and 20th streets by the Oceanfront, near Birdneck Road.

Thursday’s meeting will begin at 6p.m.

There is also an online survey that you can take until March 30th.