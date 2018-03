Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Jeweler David Nygaard unveils a brand new, custom designed necklace that will be used to raised money to support the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank (hrfoodbank.org). Tickets will be available to win it at the upcoming Tastefully Yours event, April 12 at the Hampton Roads Convention Center.

David also talks about his new custom design studio at The Percolator in Downtown Norfolk.

Presented By

David Nygaard Fine Jewelers

www.davidnygaardfinejewelers.com