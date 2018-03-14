× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Tracking morning rain/snow showers

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Morning snow showers, still chilly and windy… Scattered rain/snow showers will move through this morning, mainly in NE NC. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. Temperatures will start near the freezing point again this morning. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with more sunshine for midday and more clouds this afternoon. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 40s this afternoon, about 10 degrees below normal. Winds will ramp up this afternoon with gusts to near 25 mph.

Temperatures will fall back into the low 30s tonight with clouds clearing out. It will still be windy tonight which will make it feel more like the 20s.

Highs will warm into the upper 50s on Thursday, near normal for this time of year. We will see mostly sunny skies tomorrow with just a few clouds in the mix. It will still be windy tomorrow with gusts to 25 mph. Expect a very similar picture for Friday with mostly sunny skies, highs in the mid 50s, and winds gusting to 25 mph.

We are tracking a chance for rain this weekend. Clouds will build in on Saturday with a chance for showers Saturday night. Highs will drop into the upper 40s for Saturday but warm into the mid 50s on Sunday.

Today: AM Rain/Snow Showers (30%), Partly Sunny, Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: W 10-20G30

Tonight: A Few Clouds, Windy. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: W 10-20G25

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Warmer, Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: W 10-20G25

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 14th

1993 “Storm of the Century”: Heavy Snow Interior Virginia, High winds, Flooding Coastal Virginia

