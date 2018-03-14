Va. residents can pay for a day at Colonial Williamsburg, get in free rest of year

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Colonial Williamsburg is offering a special deal for Virginia residents.

Residents will be able to pay for one day of admission between March 16 and May 31 and get in the rest of the year free. The deal also applies to active duty military and dependents currently stationed in Virginia.

The pass benefits include:

Unlimited admission to Colonial Williamsburg, its exhibition sites and Historic Trades shops through December 31

Access to Colonial Williamsburg’s museums

Complimentary shuttle bus service

A single-day ticket price is based on retail price of $40.99 adult and $20.49 youth. Proof of residency and/or eligibility is required.

For more information or to purchase passes, visit www.colonialwilliamsburg.com or call 855-296-6627.