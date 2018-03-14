U.S. Navy submarines surface through ice in Arctic Circle

ARCTIC CIRCLE – Two U.S Navy submarines surfaced together in the Arctic Circle north of Alaska on March 10 during the multinational maritime Ice Exercise (ICEX) 2018.

The Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Hartford (SSN 768) based out of Groton, Connecticut, and the Seawolf-class fast attack submarine USS Connecticut (SSN 22) based out of Bangor, Washington, are the two U.S. Navy vessels participating in the five-week biennial exercise.

They’re training alongside the Royal Navy Trafalgar-class submarine HMS Trenchant (S91).

The Navy’s Arctic Submarine Laboratory (ASL), based in San Diego, serves as the lead organization for coordinating, planning and executing the exercise involving the three submarines, three nations, and over 100 participants over the five weeks of operations.

The last Arctic exercises completed by the U.S. Navy were in 2016 with USS Hampton (SSN 767) and USS Hartford (SSN 768).

