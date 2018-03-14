‘Reptiles: Bizarre and Beautiful’ exhibit returns to Virginia Living Museum

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – St. Patrick’s Day is this weekend, and green will definitely be the Virginia Living Museum’s favorite color.

‘Reptiles: Bizarre and Beautiful’ will display a wide variety of native and exotic reptiles on Saturday, March 17 and Sunday, March 18.

Visitors will get the opportunity to meet and experience live native and exotic reptiles on exhibit from local organizations such as the Virginia Herpetological Society, the Virginia Aquarium Stranding Team, Sandy Bottom Nature Park, Virginia Master Naturalists and Reptile Education of Virginia.

Featured reptiles will include the African Spurred Tortoise, Amazon Tree Boa, Blood Python, Brazilian Rainbow Boa, Burmese Python, Gargoyle Gecko, Vietnamese Centipede, New Caledonia Giant Gecko and many more.

In addition to the exhibit, there will also be a scavenger hunt, a conservation station, face painting and other hands-on activities. Guests can also purchase a painting by the Museum’s resident snake or animal-themed jewelry that will be on sale to benefit the Museum’s animals.

By popular demand, the Museum’s T. Rex will appear on the Dinosaur Discovery Trail on Saturday at 1 p.m. for a 15-minute parade and photo opportunity.

The Abbitt Planetarium will feature two shows, ‘A Sky Full of Scales’ (at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.) and ‘Noisy Neighbors’ (at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.) this weekend.

A special Reptile Weekend Behind-the-Scenes Tour will allow guests to meet the Museum’s newest loggerhead sea turtle. This tour will take place at 3 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday and a limited number of 12 tickets are available for each tour.

Reptile Weekend is included in Museum admission. Planetarium shows are free for members and are $4 plus admission for non-members. Behind-the-Scenes tours are $12 for members and $14 plus admission for non-members.

The Virginia Living Museum is located at 524 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard in Newport News.

For more information, visit the Museum’s official website or call (757) 595-1900.