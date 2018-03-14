Newport News couple indicted for string of robberies

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A federal grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday, charging a couple with 12 counts of robbery and two counts of use of a firearm during a crime of violence, according to the Department of Justice.

The indictment said 33-year-old Christopher Robertson and 38-year-old Aquilla Jones, both from Newport News, worked together to commit a series of robberies in Virginia Beach, Newport News, York County, Chesapeake and Spotsylvania County.

Jones and Robertson, along with unnamed co-conspirators, agreed to rob these local businesses:

Sept. 24, 2013 – Gulf Gas Station, 2120 Plank Road, Fredericksburg

Oct. 1, 2013 – Captain D’s, 2626 Princess Anne Street, Fredericksburg

Oct. 6, 2013 – Big Lots, 4318 George Washington Highway, Yorktown

Oct. 8, 2013 – Fast Mart, 5166 Mudd Tavern Road, Spotsylvania

Dec. 4, 2014 – Citgo Gas Station, 780 J. Clyde Morris Ave., Newport News

Dec. 6, 2014 – Shell Gas Station, 600 Hampton Highway, Yorktown

Dec. 6, 2014 – Hop and Shop, 12961 Jefferson Avenue, Newport News

Dec. 8, 2014 – Shell Gas Station, 10732 Jefferson Avenue, Newport News

Dec. 10, 2014 – Smoke Shop, 3115 Western Branch Blvd., Chesapeake (Attempt)

Dec. 11, 2014 – Mini-Mart, Green Meadows Drive, Virginia Beach

Dec. 12, 2014 – Gulf Gas Station, 2120 Plank Road, Fredericksburg

Dec. 13, 2014 – Subway Restaurant, 9817 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Fredericksburg

Robertson and Jones are charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, use of a firearm in a crime of violence, and Hobbs Act robbery. Each faces a mandatory minimum of 32 years in prison with a maximum of life in prison if convicted.