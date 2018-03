HAMPTON, Va. – A military dependent has been hospitalized after suffering from a gunshot wound at a Langley Air Force Base housing community, officials with Joint Base Langley-Eustis said Tuesday night.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

The 633rd Security Forces are currently working with the York County Police Department during this investigation.

This is a developing story.

