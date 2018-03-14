Heroin, cocaine, marijuana seized from Virginia Beach house during raid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A woman has been arrested by Virginia Beach police for selling drugs out of her home.

Neighbors say the S.W.A.T team blocked off a section of Southside Rd. on Tuesday. Police told News 3 they were in the area to execute search warrants.

Drugs and guns were recovered from the targeted home and 43-year-old Michele Best on several charges.

Best is scheduled for an arraignment on Wednesday afternoon in Virginia Beach court. In total she faces four felony drug charges, a child endangerment charge and two firearms charges.