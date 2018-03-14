German Navy frigate docks at Nauticus

FGS Hessen docks at Nauticus (Courtesy: Nauticus)
NORFOLK, Va. – A German Navy frigate has docked at Nauticus for a short visit.
The F-124 Sachsen Class air-defense frigate FGS Hessen is in Norfolk to take part in two naval maneuvers with a Norweigan frigate and several U.S. Navy ships, including the USS Harry S. Truman.
The FGS Hessen has a crew of 38 officers, 64 petty officers and 164 enlisted sailors. The ship will remain at Nauticus until Thursday before leaving for its next exercise.
180228-N-EA818-175
ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 28, 2018) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), right, conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8) and the German navy Sachsen-class frigate FGS Hessen (F221). Harry S. Truman has successfully completed its composite training unit exercise, certifying the ship and its carrier strike group for deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Gooley/Released)
36.850769
-76.285873