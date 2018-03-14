German Navy frigate docks at Nauticus

NORFOLK, Va. – A German Navy frigate has docked at Nauticus for a short visit.

The F-124 Sachsen Class air-defense frigate FGS Hessen is in Norfolk to take part in two naval maneuvers with a Norweigan frigate and several U.S. Navy ships, including the USS Harry S. Truman.

The FGS Hessen has a crew of 38 officers, 64 petty officers and 164 enlisted sailors. The ship will remain at Nauticus until Thursday before leaving for its next exercise.