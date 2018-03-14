× First Warning Forecast: Warming Temperatures

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

The rain and snow showers are completely out of our area and replaced with sunshine and some cloud cover. Temperatures are on in the lower to mid 40s and wi Highs will only reach the mid to upper 40s this afternoon, about 10 degrees below normal. Winds will ramp up this afternoon with gusts to near 25 mph.

Tomorrow we will wake up to temperatures in the low 30s but we will all feel like the 20s because of the wind. Highs will warm into the upper 50s, near normal for this time of year. We will see mostly sunny skies tomorrow with just a few clouds in the mix. It will still be windy tomorrow with gusts to 25 mph. Rain chances will stick to 0%

Friday will be very similar with highs in the low 50s, sunshine, wind, and dry.



We are tracking a chance for rain this weekend. We will start off Saturday mostly sunny with temperatures starting in the 30s and warming into the upper 40s. By the evening clouds will build in and rain will start to move in at a 30% chance and carry over to Sunday. There will be a 20% chance of rain on Sunday with temperatures reaching the low 50s.

Today: Mix of Sun and Clouds, Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: W 10-20G30

Tonight: A Few Clouds, Windy. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: W 10-20G25

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Warmer, Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: W 10-20G25

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 14th

1993 “Storm of the Century”: Heavy Snow Interior Virginia, High winds, Flooding Coastal Virginia

