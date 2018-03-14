× First Warning Forecast: A chilly start to your Thursday

The clouds will start to clear this evening and overnight. It will be cold with lows in the low 30s. It will be on the breezy side with winds out of the west around 10-15 mph.

Clear to partly cloudy skies for Thursday. It will be milder with highs in the mid and upper 50s. It will be another breezy day with winds out of the southwest 15-25 mph.

Cooler to end the work week with clear to partly cloudy skies. Low chances for rain. Highs in the low 50s.

Partly cloudy skies Saturday with highs in the low 50s. Clouds to start the day Sunday with highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Skies will be clearing into the afternoon. We are just keeping a slight 20 percent chance of a shower for both Saturday and Sunday. Best chance right now will be Saturday evening.

Low rain chances will carry into the beginning of the work week. Expect clouds and sunshine with highs in the mid 50s and a slight 20 percent chance of a shower.

Rain chances return for Tuesday, which is the First Day of Spring! Temperatures will be much milder with highs in the low 60s. Another cool down on Wednesday with highs in the low 50s.

