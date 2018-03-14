× Chesapeake Planning Commission to vote on new Western Branch firehouse

CHESAPEAKE, Va – The Chesapeake Planning Commission will vote Wednesday night whether or not to approve a proposal to build a new firehouse in the Western Branch section of the city.

According to the agenda, the new firehouse will be built at 1912 Old Jolliff Road and serve as a replacement for the Dock Landing Road fire station. A spokesperson with the city says the Dock Landing Road fire station is not big enough to house modern equipment and emergency services vehicles needed to serve the community.

Members of the planning commission are expected to approve the proposal at Wednesday’s meeting. The next step will be fore the project to be presented to the City Council.