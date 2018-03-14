Chesapeake baseball team travels to site of tragic Florida mass shooting to play ball and honor lost friends

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Western Branch’s baseball team travels out of state yearly for invitationals.

Although Florida has been a previous destination, this year’s trip will be unlike any other.

The Bruins and Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida are 920 miles apart from each other, but their connections are close.

Since 2005, Bruins head coach Roland Wright has had a relationship with their baseball program, but some of the people he grew close to, lost their lives.

In April, they’ll face off against each other in a game that will mean more than the wins and losses for Western Branch.

