CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A small plane crashed at the end of a runway Tuesday morning at Chesapeake Regional Airport, Virginia State Police confirm.

Virginia State Police dispatchers say a call reporting a plane crash was received at 11:09 a.m.

Two people were on board the plane at the time of the crash but neither suffered any injuries.

The crash caused a small fuel leak which is being handled by the Chesapeake Fire Department.

36.664848 -76.324778