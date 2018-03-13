× Police say two teenage girls ask to borrow cell phone then rob woman in Hampton

A woman was trying to help teenage girls but allegedly got attacked by them, according to police.

It happened near the intersection of Old Buckroe Road and East Pembroke Aveune in Hampton back on March 6th.

Police got a call about a 31-year-old who said she was robbed.

Police said the victim was getting off a Hampton Roads Transit Bus when she noticed two teens getting off behind her at around 6:50 at night.

They said one teen asked to borrow her cell phone and the other is accused of attacking her and taking items from her purse.

“That’s really, really scary,” said Lenny White who rides the bus to work, “I have to be careful and I have to watch getting off the bus to be on the safe side.”

“I’m kind of upset about it because I live in the area and I catch the bus quite often and to hear that someone actually got robbed getting off the bus bus, it’s kind of frightening,” said Jasper Lewis.

“It happens all over but when it happens in an area where you live in, it starts getting concerning,” said David Braunbeck.

The victim called police. They said they were able to track the two female 17-year-old suspects.

Both suspects are from Hampton and were taken into custody.

They were accused of simple assault and larceny and one was charged with lying about her identity.