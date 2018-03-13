× First Warning Forecast: Morning Snow Showers

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Temperatures are starting to dip into the lower 40s this evening with a mostly sunny sky. Expect clear skies this evening with relaxing winds. Clouds will move in overnight with lows falling back to near the freezing point. It will feel more like the 20s with west winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow morning we will wake up to a partly cloudy sky and a 30% chance of rain and snow mainly for southern parts of our area. By the afternoon sunshine will mix back in and highs will only warm into the upper 40s, about 10 degrees below normal. We will stay dry for the rest of the day and it will still be windy tomorrow with gusts to near 25 mph.

Finally by Thursday our temperatures begin to warm near normal. We will reach a high of 55 on Thursday and 56 on Friday. Both days will be mostly dry with sunshine.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Windy. Highs near 50. Winds: NW 10-20G30

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Lows in the low 30s. Winds: W 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%), Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: W 10-20G25

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 13th

1993 “Storm of the Century”: Heavy Snow Interior Virginia, High winds, Flooding Coastal Virginia

