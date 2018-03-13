Amtrak announces regional 3 day sale, including travel to Norfolk, Richmond and Roanoke

NORFOLK, Va. – Amtrak announced its Northeast Regional 3 Day Sale for travel between April 10 and May 24, with no blackout dates.

From March 13 to March 15, customers can get discounts on one-way fares to visit popular Northeast cities like New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington D.C. and more.

The sale is only available at Amtrak.com, and all prices will be automatically discounted from the standard fare price. No discount code is needed; prices are as shown and can’t be combined with other discount codes.

Here are some of the special prices available during the sale:

Washington, D.C. → Richmond — $19

Washington, D.C. → Roanoke — $25

Washington, D.C. → Newport News — $27

Washington, D.C. → Norfolk — $31

New York City → Richmond — $50

Sale prices are available only for one-way Coach Class fares and upgrades to Business Class are not allowed. The offer does not include travel to or from any intermediate cities. Space is limited as sale prices are not available on all trains or at all times. Once purchased, tickets are non-refundable. Others restrictions may apply.