More than $1,800 dollars in equipment stolen from Virginia Beach church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police are looking for whoever stole from Bible Believers Baptist Church.

A police report filed over the weekend states more than $1,800 dollars in electronic equipment was taken from the church.

Roscoe James Jr. is a contractor who is renovating the church. He told News 3 he hires men from the Union Mission to help them get back on their feet. He thinks one of the men he hired may be responsible for taking the electronics.

James said in the 25 years that he has hired from Union Mission, he has never had this issue but he had to let an employee go and they left on bad terms. He said this man knew how to get into the building and he thinks after he was fired he took out his anger on the church.

All of this has been communicated with police, but James said he never knew the man's last name or information. James said he is still trying to get in contact with his former employee about the stolen items.

The police report lists an amplifier, an assisted listening system, flash drives, microphone and receiver, microphone stand, sound cards, a wireless mic and wires and connectors for the stolen goods.

The pastor told News 3 today petit cash was also taken from the church.

If anyone knows about this crime and can help police get to the bottom of it, they urge you to call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK U UP.