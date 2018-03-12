March Madness Selection Show rolls out new format, twitter erupts with criticism

FILL OUT YOUR BRACKETS

ATLANTA, Ga. – “Selection Sunday” has been marked on calendars of every college basketball player and fan since the season started. The annual event lets everyone know which college basketball teams will play in the end of the season tournament for the national title. The teams are selected by an NCAA committee.

Many businesses/offices around the nation start a “bracket pool” to have fun in the workplace, which participants predict the winners of all the games for pride or a prize. It is an enjoyable way co-workers can interact and talk “smack” about their picks. Most scenarios play out like this: the winner is usually a woman at your office named Janet who works in HR and picked the teams with the cutest mascot.

The selection show, which has been on CBS for last 36 years, would usually roll out the selections with their bracket seed and opponent. The drama was quick and could be jubilant or devastating on how your favorite team was selected or rejected. The bracket would be fully revealed within the first 10-15 mins into the show.

The show was moved to TBS this season and it was announced last week that it would have a different format. This format announced all the teams that were selected in alphabetical order. After that, the four top number one seeds were announced, then the brackets where then revealed. The entire bracket was finally disclosed 40 minutes into the show.

Time for the twitter takes…..

Announcing the teams before the bracket reveal really takes away from the excitement of the selection show. Just a bad decision period. #SelectionShow — Tony Patelis (@CollegeHoopNews) March 11, 2018

TBS have already destroyed one of my favorite Sunday’s of the year smmfh #SelectionShow #SELECTIONSUNDAY pic.twitter.com/KmJHMhRNCX — Grove (@TeamGrove1) March 11, 2018

Fergie singing the national anthem would be an upgrade from this #SelectionShow — Andrew Carter (@Andrew__Carter) March 11, 2018

There was also the addition to the show that was a first for the broadcast, a live studio audience. That was not taken very well by the at home critics.

They're doing the selection show in front of a live audience? This is lamer than I thought. #SelectionSunday — Jay Sarkar (@WLNSJaySarkar) March 11, 2018

And I'm not sure I understand the "live audience" which sounds like roughly 23 people.#MarchMadness #SelectionSunday — Bob Herzog (@Bob_Herzog) March 11, 2018

Any way you look at how the show played out, we now know which teams are in and are going to make the madness of march. Remember you can see all of the tournament games on WTKR and partnering stations such as TBS, TNT, TruTV, and CBS Sports Network. You can fill out your brackets here for your chance to win up to $500. So fill out that bracket and take down Janet this year to be your office champion.