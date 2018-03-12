March is getting mad so we talk with Bracket Brad about Yahoo’s tournament challenge on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Tournament brackets are all set and we're all going to be good sports about it, especially when viewers can score $25,000. We sit down with Bracket Brad to hear his winning picks and how you can get a better shot at winning with Yahoo. For more info, visit TOURNEYPICKEM.YAHOO.COM.