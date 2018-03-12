× First Warning Traffic – Monday bridge openings, construction kicks off in Chesapeake and the interstates

BRIDGE OPENINGS:

Gilmerton Bridge 7:50 AM

–

CHESAPEAKE:

MT PLEASANT LANE CLOSURE Mt Pleasant Bridge over Cooper’s Ditch near Fentress Rd single lane closure Monday, March 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m

CENTERVILLE TNPK BRIDGE LANE CLOSURE Centerville Turnpike Bridge single lane closure Wednesday, March 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m

ROUTE 168 BYPASS LANE CLOSURE Route 168 Bypass from the Hanbury Rd exit to the I-464 interchange single lane closure Thursday, March 15 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m

–

ELIZABETH RIVER CROSSINGS WEEKLY MAINTENANCE SCHEDULE Friday, March 9 to Friday, March 16

I-264 West: Left lane closure on I-264 West from Effingham St. to Frederick Blvd. on Tuesday, March 6, Wednesday, March 7 and Thursday, March 8 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 East: Left lane closure on I-264 East from Frederick Blvd. to Effingham St. on Tuesday, March 6, Wednesday, March 7 and Thursday, March 8 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

MIDTOWN TUNNEL:

US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: All traffic in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound will be intermittently stopped for up to 20 minutes between the hours of 10 p.m. and 12 a.m. (midnight) on Monday, March 12.

US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel westbound Monday, March 12 through Thursday, March 15 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: A Full Closure is scheduled in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Friday, March 16 from 12 a.m. (midnight) to 4 a.m. Motorists are advised to use the Downtown Tunnel as an alternate route.

VA-164 West: Right lane closure on VA-164 West from London Blvd. to Railroad Ave. on Thursday, March 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

–

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT March 11-17

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County/James City County:

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (exit 247) March 11-15, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, on March 11-15, as follows:

o I-64 west off-ramp to Route 143 (exit 243B), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o I-64 in both directions to Route 199 west (exit 242A), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o I-64 in both directions to Route 199 east (exit 242B), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o Route 199 west on-ramp to I-64 in both directions, as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o Route 199 east on-ramp to I-64 in both directions, as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

**Detour signs will be in place. All ramps will not be closed at the same time to maintain access to the detour routes.

Lane closures under flagger control on Yorktown Road, Jefferson Avenue and Penniman Road at the I-64 overpasses on March 11-16, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Route 199 Lightfoot exit (exit 234) to Route 199 Humelsine Parkway (exit 242) March 11-15, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. for soil boring operations.

Lane closures under flagger control on Colonial Parkway at the I-64 overpass on March 11-12, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: One lane will remain open at all times.

Single-lane closures west March 11-15 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single-lane closures east March 14 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single-lane closure I-64 east starting at 4 th View Street (Exit 273) to 1 st View Street (overpass) March 11-12 from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

View Street (Exit 273) to 1 View Street (overpass) March 11-12 from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single-lane closure I-64 east at 15 th View March 12-15, from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

View March 12-15, from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single-lane closure I-64 west from 4th View Street (Exit 273) to Willoughby March 13-14, from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64, High Rise Bridge: Multiple closures and stoppages. Motorists should expect delays.

Alternating single-lane closures I-64 in both directions between S. Military Highway and Battlefield Boulevard March 11-15 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alternating single-lane closures in both directions on South Military Highway at I-64 March 12-16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Single-lane closures with full stoppages lasting no longer than 20 minutes March 12-15 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

o Full bridge closure March 12-14 from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Signed detour will be in place.

I-264, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:

Single-lane closure I-264 west at Ballantine Boulevard March 14 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single-lane closure on I-264 east ramp to Rosemont Road (Exit 18A) March 12-15 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Isle of Wight, Route 17, James River Bridge: One lane will remain open at all times.

Single-lane closure south March 12-16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-95, Greensville County:

Ramp closure I-95 north to Route 301 (Exit 12) will be closed March 13-16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A detour will be in place.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:

Alternating single-lane closures will be from March 11 – March 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times on: Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street. Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway. Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive. Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.

The off-ramps from I-64 east to Robin Hood Road (Exit 281A) and Military Highway (Exit 281B) will be closed March 11–15 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The ramps will not be closed simultaneously,

Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project, Portsmouth:

One southbound lane of Frederick Boulevard at Turnpike Road intersection will be opened March 17. One northbound lane of Frederick Boulevard is currently open.

Intersection of Jamestown Avenue and County Street closed until April 2018.

Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Expressway: Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for the latest project and traffic updates regarding the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and Route 164 MLK Expressway.