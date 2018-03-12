Celebrate Pi(e) Day with these special deals fresh out of the oven

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – March 14 is Pi Day, and to celebrate the famous mathematical constant many local pizza joint are offering special deals!

Pi (or π if you want to get technical) is defined as the distance around a perfect circle, or the circumference, divided by the distance across it, or the diameter. It is also involved in calculating the area of a circle, the volume of a sphere, and many other mathematical formulas you might need in the sciences.

Here are some special National Pi(e) Day offers:

Your Pie: $3.14 pizzas (limit one pizza per person)

$3.14 pizzas (limit one pizza per person) Waterside District: $3.14 for a 12-inch cheese pizza from Cogan’s Pizza (valid from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

$3.14 for a 12-inch cheese pizza from Cogan’s Pizza (valid from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) Cicis: Buy one adult buffet meal at regular price, and you get the second for just $3.14

Buy one adult buffet meal at regular price, and you get the second for just $3.14 Boston Market: Bring in a Pi Day coupon available on BostonMarket.com (or show it on your phone) for this BOGO deal: one free Rotisserie Chicken Pot Pie with the purchase of another pot pie and drink.

Bring in a Pi Day coupon available on BostonMarket.com (or show it on your phone) for this BOGO deal: one free Rotisserie Chicken Pot Pie with the purchase of another pot pie and drink. Bojangle’s: Buy three Sweet Potato Pies for of $3.14 at participating Bojangles locations while supplies last. Visit their website for details.

Buy three Sweet Potato Pies for of $3.14 at participating Bojangles locations while supplies last. Visit their Whole Foods: Save $3.14 off the price of Large Bakery Pies while supplies last

Where Pi Day began

If you want to go where the day is said to be “invented,” look no further than San Francisco’s Exploratorium. Larry Shaw, who worked in the electronics group at the museum, began the tradition in 1988. Last year was Pi Day’s 25th anniversary there.

Pi Day began as a small gathering with mostly museum staff. Now it’s a public pi extravaganza featuring a “Pi procession,” whose attendees get a number — 0 to 9 — and line up in the order of pi’s digits: 3.14159265 … you get the idea.