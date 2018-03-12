Boy who raised nearly $7,000 for fallen deputy’s family visits memorial, salutes in touching photo

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana boy who raised nearly $7,000 for the family of a fallen Boone County deputy visited his memorial Sunday.

Malachi Fronczak sold lemonade and hot cocoa on Friday and Saturday to help the family of Deputy Jacob Pickett, who was laid to rest Friday at Crown Hill Cemetery.

Malachi sold the beverages at Solidarity Credit Union and the Kokomo Howard County Library. A year ago, he opened his lemonade stand to help the family of Southport Lt. Aaron Allan, who was also killed in the line of duty.

On Sunday, 6-year-old Malachi and his family traveled to Boone County to visit the memorial set up for the fallen deputy. He signed a flag tribute for Pickett and also left behind a bottle of lemonade. A photo posted on his Facebook page showed him saluting Pickett’s memorial.

Malachi plans to open his lemonade stand next Saturday at the Kokomo Library South Branch located at 1755 E. Center Rd.