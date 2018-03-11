Ralph Northam approves groundbreaking medical marijuana legislation

RICHMOND, Va. – Governor Ralph Northam signed a major medical marijuana legislation on Friday.

Northam’s signature is a step in the process to legalize the use of cannabidiol (CBD) oil or THC-A oil for the treatment to alleviate the symptoms of any diagnosed condition or disease determined by the practitioner to benefit from such use in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

The Virginia Senate and House both passed House Bill 1251 in late February, hitting the desk of Northam’s earlier this week for approval.

According to Virginia’s Legislative Information System, under current law, a practitioner may only issue such certification for the treatment or to alleviate the symptoms of intractable epilepsy.

With this bill, the supply of CBD oil or THC-A oil a pharmaceutical processor may dispense from a 30-day supply to a 90-day supply in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Legislation is also being passed with this bill to reduce the amount of cannabidiol or tetrahydrocannabinol acid per milliliter for a dilution of the Cannabis plant to fall under the definition of CBD oil or THC-A oil, respectively.

“This will bring relief to thousands of Virginians suffering from cancer, Crohn’s disease and PTSD,” said Jenn Michelle Pedini, executive director of the marijuana law reform advocacy group, Virginia NORML. “We could not be happier with the unanimous passage of these bills.”

The recommended language of this bill was a put forth by the Joint Commission on Health Care, and is identical to SB 726 , which was passed by the Virginia Senate on March 8.

An April 2017 poll by Quinnipiac University indicated overwhelming support for the legalization of medical marijuana in Virginia. About 94 percent of Virginian voters polled expressed support; 59 percent backed legalizing small amounts of the drug for recreational use.

The bill was introduced to the Virginia Senate by Benjamin L. Cline, a delegate from Lexington, Virginia.