New commander assinged to Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Rear Admiral Charles W. Rock will be assinged as commander of Navy Region Mid-Atlantic.

Rear Admiral Rock is currently serving as commandant at Naval District Washington, in Washington D.C., and has been at the position since August 2016.

Rock is a 1987 graduate of Texas A&M University, and was commissioned through the school’s Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps Program.

His at sea assignments include combat information center officer aboard USS Mahlon S. Tisdale, electrical officer aboard USS Abraham Lincoln, operations officer in USS Cole and USS Leyte Gulf, and executive officer aboard USS Donald Cook, according to Navy officials.

Rock has also commanded the High Speed Vessel Swift 2 and Fleet Activities Sasebo.

His new role with Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, based in Norfolk, would be to oversee the activities of the United States Navy in 20 states, which includes 14 installations and 50 Naval Operational Support Centers (NOSCs).

Rear Admiral John C. Scorby, Jr. is currently serving as Commander for Navy Region Mid-Atlantic.

Details on when the Navy will officially have Rear Admiral Charles W. Rock take over the position have not been released.

Rear Admiral Charles W. Rock Naval award list: Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, two awards of the Joint Commendation Medal, five awards of the Navy-Marine Corps Commendation Medal, two awards of the Navy-Marine Corps Achievement Medal and numerous unit and campaign awards.