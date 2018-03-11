Motorcyclist killed in Virginia Beach crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A motorcyclist has died after injuries he sustained in a vehicle crash, involving a car, Sunday evening.

According to Virginia Beach Police, the crash happened in the 2200 block of South Independence Boulevard in Virginia Beach just before 7:30 p.m.

The driver of the car was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries .

South Independence Boulevard will remain closed in between Salem Road and Princess Anne Road until this accident investigation is complete, police say.

The Virginia Beach Special Operations Fatal Crash Team is investigating the crash.

