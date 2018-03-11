Two killed in Chesapeake crash

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police in Chesapeake are investigating a single-vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Paramount Avenue.

Chesapeake Police and Fire Department received a call around 10 p.m. on Saturday for a vehicle that had driven off the roadway and hit a tree.

Crews arrived on scene and found a silver Jaguar with two people inside. The driver and passenger of the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Chesapeake Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Team is conducting an investigation of the crash.

Officials say this is an ongoing investigation and there is no further information at this time.