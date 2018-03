CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A dump truck hit part of the Interstate 464 overpass on S. Military Hwy in Chesapeake, according to dispatch.

Dispatchers received the call around 12:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. A picture shows the dump truck that hit the overpass, then the guard rail.

Police officers have been on scene directing traffic while tow trucks try to remove the dump truck from the road.

Injuries to the driver are unknown at this time.