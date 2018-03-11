Cherry Blossom Festival coming to Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Cherry Blossom Festival is coming to Red Wing Park on March 24.

Inspired by the National Cherry Blossom Festival, the event will take place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Admission and parking are free and concessions will be available for purchase.

The festival will celebrate spring, peace and goodwill during the blossom season with Virginia Beach’s Sister City, Miyazaki, Japan.

Red Wing Park is home to 150 Yoshino Cherry Blossom trees, donated as part of the Miyazaki Garden expansion plan and planted by the Japan Educational Cultural Center and the Miyazaki Sister City Committee in 2005.

Virginia Beach and Miyazaki City, Japan became Sister Cities in 1992.

The event is sponsored by Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation, the Sister C​ities Association of Virginia Beach, the Japan Education Culture Center Inc., and supported by the Virginia Beach Koto Society, Old Dominion University Martial Arts program and Virginia Beach City Public Schools Japanese programs and clubs.