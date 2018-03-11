A product that could make your child’s backpack bulletproof is put to the test

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Would you send your child to school wearing bulletproof armor?

Just shy of a month ago children were in a Florida classroom hiding in fear for their lives as a gunman opened fire with an AR-15 rifle, killing 17 in the high school.

Norman Carolino is president of Guardian Angel Bulletproof Backpack – he says he’s been selling bulletproof armor for 25 years. But- now after an uptick of mass shootings across the country- his focus is honing in on the safety of innocent little ones- by turning their everyday wear into shields. Specifically to stand against AR-15 bullets.

“It’s going to happen again. Not when it’s going to happen, it’s just going to happen again. You can have all of the gun laws in the world but they’re still people out there who are unstable. There’s millions of guns out there. It’s going to happen again,” Norman Carolino of Defense Products USA said.

One of Defense Products USA’s products is a a three and a half pound bullet proof plate. A kid could put it in their book bag in between, in front of or behind their books. Even though it’s a little extra weight to carry, parents say it brings them piece of mind.

“I had a conversation with all of them. I told them I loved them, hugged them a little bit tighter and I told them hey man if anything like you saw on the news were to happen to you or at your school, I want you to do three things. I want you to run as fast as you can and get away, if you cant I want you to hide like a 5 year old trying to make your dad proud, and the hardest thing to tell them if you cant do either one is to fight, fight for your life,” Jay Agustin said.

