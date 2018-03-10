Virginia outduels UNC 71-63 to capture first ACC Tournament crown since 2014

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – For the first time since 2014, the Virginia Cavaliers have swept the ACC season titles, winning both the regular season crown, and the conference tournament throne after downing North Carolina 71-63.

Kyle Guy led the Cavaliers with 16 points and four assists, while Virginia Beach native Devon Hall chipped in 15 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

UVA entered the game as the No. 1 seed in the nation, and with the win, the Cavaliers will almost certainly be the top overall seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

The ‘Hoos will find out their first opponent and the site of their first round game Sunday afternoon during the selection show.