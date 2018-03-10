North Carolina Central tops Hampton to claim MEAC championship

NORFOLK, Va. – Hampton University came up short in the MEAC Tournament championship game.

The top-seeded Pirates had its 11 games winning streak broke after losing to North Carolina Central 71 – 63 on Saturday at Scope Arena.

Hampton led 28 to 27 by halftime, but were out scored by eight points in the final four minutes of the game, after being tied with NC Central 58 to 58.

To reach the finals, Hampton downed Florida A&M in the quarterfinals, and sailed past North Carolina A&T.

This is the last MEAC Tournament that the Pirates will compete in. Hampton will be moving to the Big South Conference for athletics next season.

The win would have given the Pirates three MEAC Tournament championships in four year.