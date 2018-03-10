Seven displaced after Chesapeake townhomes catch fire

Fire crews on scene at a working residential structure fire in the 2600 block of King Court. pic.twitter.com/JjRkwDt6b5 — Chesapeake Fire Dept (@ChesapeakeFire) March 10, 2018

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a fire involving two townhomes Saturday evening, in the South Norfolk section of the city.

Firefighters were called to the 2600 block of King Court just before 6 p.m.

Arriving just six minutes later, heavy fire and smoke were found coming from a two-story townhome.

The fire was brought under control at 6:24 p.m.

Firefighters say they were able to contain a majority of the fire damage to the townhome occupied by the fire, with some damage extending into the unit next door.

According to fire officials, five adults and two children are displaced after the fire.

The displaced occupants are being assisted by the Red Cross.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

