Fatal hit-and-run accident in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police in Newport News are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred at Mercury Blvd and Jefferson Ave.

Dispatch received a call around 3:30 a.m. Saturday for a male lying in the roadway. Police and fire personnel arrived on scene and found a white male in his late

50’s to early 60’s. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. According to officials, a white 2013 Nissan Altima was seen traveling south on Jefferson Ave and

hit the victim. The driver of the Nissan Altima fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The accident is being investigated by the Newport News Police Department’s CRASH Team. There is no additional information at this time.

Anyone with information on this accident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).