Your Pie coming to Towne Place at Greenbrier in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Your Pie is coming to Chesapeake’s Towne Place at Greenbrier.

The reality company S.L. Nusbaum Realty confirmed in its February transactions list that Your Pie had leased a 3,500 square foot retail space at Towne Place at Greenbrier.

Created in 2008 by Drew French, Your Pie has multiple locations in Hampton Roads, including locations in both Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

Your Pie is know for its build your own pizza concept, similar to going to a Subway. You select certain dough and toppings, and employees at the restaurant make it for you the way you want.

There is no time table set yet for when the restaurant will open to the public.

