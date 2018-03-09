You ‘otter’ check out this video of the Virginia Aquarium’s otter celebrating his 8th birthday

Video courtesy of the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Well, if this isn't otterly adorable, what is?
Homer the otter celebrated his eighth birthday at the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center Friday. The Aquarium posted an adorable video to its official Facebook page.
The Aquarium's mammal handlers made Homer a colorful ice cake to celebrate the joyous occasion, which he so generously shared with the other otters.
Check out the celebration above.
