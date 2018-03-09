Walmart associates in Va. to received more than $16M in cash bonuses

RICHMOND, Va. – More than 890,000 Walmart associates across the U.S. are receiving bonuses.

Associates in Virginia will receive upwards of $16.6 million out of the more than $560 million that has been allotted for associate bonuses across the country, according to officials with the retail store company.

“Walmart is excited to show our appreciation and commitment to our associates in Virginia with these bonuses, which are another example of how Walmart continues to help them grow and succeed in the company,” said Brent Rains, Walmart Regional Manager for North Carolina and Virginia.

Walmart said that the bonuses are part of the new tax law that was passed by Congress earlier this year.

Employees of Walmart saw the bonus and annual pay raise in their March 8 paycheck.

Walmart announced plans to increase the starting wage for all hourly associates in the U.S. to at least $11 in January.

Virginia Walmarts spent $2.9 billion with local suppliers, supporting more than 40,000 supplier jobs in 2017. They also paid more than $110 million in taxes, while collecting more than $366 million in sales taxes in 2017.

Also in January, the company also announced its efforts toward expanding maternity and parental leave benefits, and provide a one-time cash bonus for eligible associates of up to $1,000. A new adoption assistance benefit of $5,000 per child – announced in conjunction with the other changes – went into effect on February 1.