Suspect tries to steal from safe at restaurant, leaves with bottle of scotch instead

A burglar broke into a restaurant in northwest Portland early Thursday morning, but all they got away with was a half-full bottle of scotch.

Besaw’s, located at 1545 Northwest 21st Avenue, told FOX 12 that someone forcibly entered through their back hall door and pried open the upstairs office door.

The restaurant said the suspect came prepared with a crowbar and hacksaw and attempted to open the office’s 300-pound steel safe by sawing it.

He or she successfully made one large cut in the safe through its base, but the contents inside weren’t reached.

Though the suspect failed at taking anything from the safe, they got away with a half-full bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue.

Besaw’s said an employee’s backpack with a laptop in it was also taken from the office, but it was left downstairs.

There is no security footage of the break-in or suspect fleeing the scene.

Police are investigating the incident.