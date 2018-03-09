× Shamrockin’ in Ghent celebrates St. Patrick’s Day early for a good cause

NORFOLK, Va. – Parts of Colley Avenue shut down for several hours on Friday as hundreds clothed in green took to the street.

The annual Shamrockin’ in Ghent block party celebrates St. Patrick’s Day early, providing Irish beer, food and (this year) an 80s cover band.

Shamrockin’ in Ghent is sponsored by SouthernBank and supports the Hope House Foundation, a non-profit that provides in-home support to adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

The event itself was free, but drink tickets cost $5. There were also a number of ways to give to Hope House Foundation on-site.