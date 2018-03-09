× LanternAsia opens at Norfolk Botanical Garden

NORFOLK, Va. – LanternAsia, the hugely popular light and sculpture exhibit, returns to the Norfolk Botanical this weekend. Once again, it will transform beautiful lanterns made of silk, steel and other eco-friendly materials from stunning art by day to magic by night.

The exhibit celebrates the ancient Chinese tradition of lantern festivals. Tianyu Culture Communication brought the exhibit to the Garden in 2016, where it brought in around 110,000 visitors and grossing over $1.3 million dollars. They also took the exhibit to North Carolina, New Orleans and Philadelphia.

Tickets are free for Garden members from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout March. After 4 p.m., tickets are $15 for adult members and $5 for child members ages 3-17. Children age 2 and younger get in free. Garden members will also receive free admission from April-May 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For non-members, tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 3-17. Children age 2 and younger get in free.

The exhibit will run from March 9-May 13. Hours for the exhibit are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on March 9-30, with the last entry being at 9 p.m. and the exhibit closing at 10 p.m. From April 1-May 13, the exhibit will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., with the last entry being at 10 p.m. and the exhibit closing at 11 p.m.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets for LanternAsia.

Related:

Botanical Garden’s LanternAsia exhibit rakes in over $1.3 million, draws 110,000 visitors