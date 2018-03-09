Heart disease patients having trouble getting prescribed medicine on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - A doctor and patient join us from the American College of Cardiology’s (ACC) 67th Annual Scientific Sessions to talk about new research that explores the clinical impact for cardiovascular patients denied access to PCSK9 inhibitors. For more info, visit aspconline.org .
