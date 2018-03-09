Hampton Police searching for homicide suspect

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in connection to a homicide that happened Friday night.

Police received multiple calls in reference to shots fired in the area of Dunbar Road and Delaware Avenue around 9:10 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds lying on the side of the road. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and died shortly after arrival.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation, and there currently is no suspect investigation.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

Stay with News 3 for updates.