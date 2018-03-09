× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Sunshine today, rain this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunny today, rain this weekend… A cold start, temperatures will start in the low 30s this morning but it will feel more like the 20s with the wind. Expect west winds at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20+ possible. Highs will only reach the low 50s this afternoon, about 5 degrees below normal. Expect mostly sunny skies all day.

Clouds will start to build in tonight. Expect clear skies this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Temperatures will fall back into the low 30s.

Get ready for a 50/50 weekend. Clouds will mix on Saturday with an isolated shower possible. Highs will return to the low 50s with light winds. Sunday will be soggy. Expect cloudy skies and widespread rain as an area of low pressure tracks to our south and east. Snow will mix in near Richmond and areas north and west. We will see mostly rain. Highs will only reach the upper 40s. Winds will ramp up on Sunday with gusts to near 30 mph possible.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Windy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: W 10-15G25

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low 50s. Winds: W/S 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 9th

1960 Winter Storm: 6.0″ snow – Richmond

1998 F0 Tornado: Gloucester Co

