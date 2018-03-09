× First Warning Forecast: A chilly start Saturday morning

We are tracking a cool weekend on tap with some wet weather. Clear to partly cloudy skies this evening. Temperatures will fall into the 30s overnight with overcast skies.

Clouds and sunshine to start the day on Saturday. We could see a spotty shower or sleet mixing in. Keeping a 20 percent chance throughout the day, so it won’t be a completely dry day. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Better chances for rain on Sunday. It will be a chilly and windy day with high temperatures running around 10 degrees below-normal. Highs in the mid 40s. Sunday is turning out to be a tricky forecast. There is a strong area of low pressure that will impact the region on Sunday and Monday. As of now, looks like we could see some rain later in the day on Sunday, with rain carrying into the day on Monday. There is a slight chance to maybe see a little bit of a wintry mix. We will continue to monitor all the models.

Drier conditions for Tuesday with clearing skies. Temperatures will still be on the cool side with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Low rain chances Wednesday through Friday.

Temperatures will warm into the 60s on Friday!

Meteorologist April Loveland

