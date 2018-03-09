City of Norfolk launches ParkNorfolk parking app

NORFOLK, Va. – The City of Norfolk is hoping that its new app will help make parking in the city easier.

ParkNorfolk is the city’s new and improved mobile app, which will offer the same features as the Passport Parking app but with even more options for customization, according to city officials.

The new app features will include in-app citation payments, a map showing public parking facilities and directions to parking facilities.

“We’re excited about shifting to a mobile parking app that is personalized to our community,” said Bart Neu, Parking Director for the City of Norfolk. “With our custom app, drivers have the ability to manage their parking with just a few simple taps on their mobile devices. This app is a platform that we will use to expand mobile services going forward in order to make parking more accessible and convenient.”

The app can be downloaded for free at the App Store and Google Play. Users can also manager their parking app online here.

Current Passport Parking users must download the ParkNorfolk app to access the new Norfolk features.