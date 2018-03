WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Why should adults get all the fun?

Busch Gardens Williamsburg is offering a free Preschool Pass for kids ages 3-5, which will give them unlimited admission to Busch Gardens and Water Country USA.

Admission dates are valid from March 24-September 9.

Register online by May 31 and bring your child’s birth certificate on their first visit for age verification.

Click here to register for the Preschool Pass.