Browns trade for Bills quarterback and Hampton native Tyrod Taylor

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Hours after trading for star receiver Jarvis Landry, the Cleveland Browns decided to find someone to throw to Landry.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Browns have traded a mid-round draft pick for Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor. The Hampton native spent the past three seasons with Buffalo, and led the Bills to their first playoff appearance since 1999 this past season.

Unable to make comments pertaining to the trade until it’s made official on the first day of the league new year (March 14), the Browns let people know how they feel through emojis:

Taylor, a Hampton Crabber product, threw for 2,799 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2017.

The Browns own the first and fourth draft picks in the upcoming 2018 NFL Draft.