An ODU professor shares his story of working as an artist in China on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Old Dominion University Professor Shaomin Li discusses his collection of Chinese propaganda posters and his life as an art soldier in Mao’s era.

Li has collected propaganda posters for more than two decades to record this unique period in history.

In 2001, he was detained in China for five months for promoting democracy.

The Art of Revolution: Chinese Propaganda Posters from the Collection of Shaomin Li will be on view at the Chrysler Museum of Art from March 2 – June 24, 2018.

Learn about his collection and his experiences during a gallery talk Saturday, April 14 at 2 p.m.

Learn more at Chrysler.org.