12-story Ferris wheel coming to Norfolk’s Waterside District this summer

NORFOLK, Va. – A new entertainment attraction is coming to the Waterside District this summer!

The 137 foot high Ferris wheel, SkyStar, will be located adjacent to Waterside District.

The wheel features 36 climate controlled, private gondolas that will bring passengers 12 stories above the Elizabeth River.

“Waterside District continues to transform Norfolk’s skyline and we are excited they are bringing SkyStar to our city. This attraction is the perfect compliment to Harbor Park, Town Point Park, Nauticus, and the Battleship Wisconsin. The excitement is building for what will be a memorable summer experience, “ said Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander.

The SkyStar Wheel at Waterside is scheduled to open May 2018. Ticket pricing, hours of operation and party packages will be announced in the coming weeks.